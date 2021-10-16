Police Declare Terrorist Incident Over Fatal Stabbing of British MP

The Metropolitan Police (Met) has announced that a fatal stabbing in Essex, U.K. on October 15 has been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing.

The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command who are working closely with colleagues from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon formally declared the incident as terrorism. The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

Essex Police responded to an incident at an address in Eastwood Road North, Essex, shortly after 12:05hrs on Friday, 15 October. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was given emergency medical treatment by emergency services, but sadly died at the scene.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the man was identified as Sir David Amess, Member of Parliament for Southend West in Essex. Specialist officers are supporting his family.

A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at a police station in Essex. It is believed that the attacker acted alone, and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

As part of the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing.

Full enquiries into the circumstances continue and detectives urge any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact police in confidence on 0800 789 321 (within the U.K.). Anyone with moving footage or pictures is asked to submit them via this link.

