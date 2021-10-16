65.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 16, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Police Declare Terrorist Incident Over Fatal Stabbing of British MP

The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

By Homeland Security Today
(Essex Police)

The Metropolitan Police (Met) has announced that a fatal stabbing in Essex, U.K. on October 15 has been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing.

The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command who are working closely with colleagues from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon formally declared the incident as terrorism. The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

Essex Police responded to an incident at an address in Eastwood Road North, Essex, shortly after 12:05hrs on Friday, 15 October. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was given emergency medical treatment by emergency services, but sadly died at the scene.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the man was identified as Sir David Amess, Member of Parliament for Southend West in Essex. Specialist officers are supporting his family.

A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at a police station in Essex. It is believed that the attacker acted alone, and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

As part of the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing.

Full enquiries into the circumstances continue and detectives urge any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact police in confidence on 0800 789 321 (within the U.K.). Anyone with moving footage or pictures is asked to submit them via this link.

Read the announcement at the Metropolitan Police

Previous articleDr. Rand Waltzman Joins Potomac Institute’s Board of Regents
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.