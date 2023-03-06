Police: Fresno Serial Bombings May Be Tied to White Supremacists

A series of recent bombings in Fresno may be the work of white supremacists, police said.

Five suspects have been arrested as part of the investigation into seven blasts across the Central Valley city. Police are investigating if the suspects are affiliated with an extremist group because of Nazi paraphernalia found during raids.

During a Wednesday press conference, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said investigators are still mulling over evidence from the explosions that occurred between Dec. 23 and Feb. 21. No one was injured in the blasts.

