Police Officer Charged with Belonging to a Proscribed Organization

A serving probationary Metropolitan Police (Met) officer was charged on July 9 with five offenses following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. The officer has also been suspended from duty.

Benjamin Hannam, 21, of north London has been charged with:

Between 17 December 2016 and 1 January 2018 he belonged or professed to belong to a proscribed organization, namely National Action, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

On or before 19 July 2017 he dishonestly made a false representation, in that he falsely represented in his application to join the Metropolitan Police that he had not been a member of an organization similar to the British National Party (BNP), namely National Action, intending to make gain for himself, contrary to section 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

On or before 24 October 2017 he dishonestly made a false representation, in that he falsely represented in his vetting form to join the Metropolitan Police that he had not been a member of an organization similar to the BNP, namely National Action, intending to make gain for himself, contrary to section 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

On 22 July 2018 he was in possession of an indecent photograph of a child, contrary to section 160 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

On 27 November 2016 he was in possession of a prohibited image of a child, contrary to section 62 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009.

Hannam has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on August 6.

