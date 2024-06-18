91 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Counterterrorism

Pressure Mounts on Biden Admin to Issue National Terrorism Alert After Arrest of Suspected ISIS-Tied Border Crossers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Former homeland security officials are slamming the Biden administration for failing to issue a national terror threat bulletin for over a year — despite a string of serious potential terror threats stemming from the southern border.

The arrest of eight individuals from Tajikistan believed to have links to the ISIS terror organization — in addition to several recent accidental releases of migrants whose names appear on the terror watchlist — should be enough to alert the public to a terrorist threat, the former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials told The Post.

The DHS last issued a national terrorism alert to the public on May 5, 2023, concerning domestic extremist violence, an alert that expired in November 2023.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
New York Threat ‘Extremely Serious,’ Official Warns, as ISIS Crosses Border
Next article
Global Emergency Management External Affairs Association Established
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals