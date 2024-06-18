Former homeland security officials are slamming the Biden administration for failing to issue a national terror threat bulletin for over a year — despite a string of serious potential terror threats stemming from the southern border.

The arrest of eight individuals from Tajikistan believed to have links to the ISIS terror organization — in addition to several recent accidental releases of migrants whose names appear on the terror watchlist — should be enough to alert the public to a terrorist threat, the former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials told The Post.

The DHS last issued a national terrorism alert to the public on May 5, 2023, concerning domestic extremist violence, an alert that expired in November 2023.

