A convicted terrorist organizer, who has refused to tell an inquiry about his contact with the Manchester Arena bomber, is to be released from jail.

Abdalraouf Abdallah, 27, was jailed in 2016 after being found guilty of helping people travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

The Manchester Arena Inquiry heard he was in touch with bomber Salman Abedi in the months leading up to the attack.

Read the full story at the BBC

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)