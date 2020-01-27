Privately-Run ICE Detention Center Captain Fired for Neo-Nazi Ties

The captain of a privately-run ICE detention center in Nevada has been fired after VICE News exposed his ties to white nationalism earlier this month.

Private prison company CoreCivic, which runs the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, said Friday that Travis Frey, 31, is no longer employed by them.

“We take allegations like these very seriously and have thoroughly investigated the matter,” CoreCivic spokesperson Amanda Gilchrist wrote in an email. “After carefully considering the findings of the investigation, the company has taken appropriate steps to protect the integrity of our workplace and ensure our values are not compromised. Mr. Frey is no longer employed by CoreCivic.”

