Pro-Kremlin Neo-Nazi Militia Inciting the Torture and Murder of Ukrainian Prisoners

A message on Rusich’s Telegram channel sent on 22 September advocates the “destruction of prisoners on the spot”.

By Homeland Security Today

A neo-Nazi pro-Kremlin group active in Ukraine is inciting atrocities against prisoners of war and explicitly advocates the torture of captives including “removing body parts”. The self-styled “Task Force Rusich” is fighting in Ukraine on behalf of the Kremlin and is linked to the notorious Wagner Group mercenaries.

Adam Hadley, executive director of Tech Against Terrorism, a London-based initiative supported by the United Nations, said: “Rusich, an openly neo-Nazi group highly likely operating on behalf of the Kremlin, has promoted the commission of war crimes in the conflict.”

Homeland Security Today
