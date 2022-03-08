45.4 F
Program on Extremism Launches Nexus Project to Track Global Jihadist Movement

As part of the launch event on March 7, the Program released the first tranche of articles and reports written by our inaugural authors.

By Homeland Security Today
(ISIS Somalia)

On March 7 at 09:30AM EST, the Program on Extremism launched a new project— The Global-Local Jihadist Nexus: Islamic State and Al-Qaida Affiliates Monitor (Nexus). This project draws on a global network of subject matter experts and locally-based researchers to monitor Islamic State and al-Qaida affiliates across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, as well as their support and enabling networks in the West. The project regularly publishes analysis through our new platform, Nexus.

As part of the launch event on March 7, the Program released the first tranche of articles and reports written by our inaugural authors. The event opened with remarks by Program on Extremism Director Lorenzo Vidino, and then turned to keynote presentations from three of our distinguished authors:

Bulama Bukarti, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
Tricia Bacon, School of Public Affairs, American University
Farkhondeh Akbari, Gender, Peace, and Security Centre at Monash Univeristy

Their analysis covered regions including West Africa, Somalia, and Afghanistan. A moderated discussion followed chaired by Program on Extremism senior research fellow Haroro Ingram and research fellow Andrew Mines.

Read more at the GWU Program on Extremism

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

