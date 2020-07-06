An online recruitment poster depicting a training camp for neo-Nazi group The Base

Prosecutors: White Supremacist Group Members Keeping Contact with Extremists While in Jail

Floyd County prosecutors revealed evidence Thursday that three jail inmates who are reported members of The Base — a white supremacist group with international ties — have been communicating with a “racially motivated violent extremist” out of Boston.

The extremist, who Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson did not identify in court, had also been facilitating communication between the three codefendants.

The information about the intercepted jail communications — which included email and phone calls — came during a bond hearing for Jacob Kaderli.

