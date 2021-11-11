64.2 F
‘QAnon Shaman’ Who Stormed Capitol in Horns Should Spend 51 Months in Prison, Prosecutors Say

Request would be followed by three years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution. Chansley’s sentencing is set for Nov. 17.

Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6 rioter who became known as the ‘QAnon Shaman’ after he stormed the U.S. Capitol shirtless, wearing horns on his head and bearing a pole with a spear tip, should serve more than four years in prison, according to a sentencing memorandum.

Prosecutors submitted the memo Tuesday night, recommending the court hand down a sentence of 51 months, followed by three years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution. Chansley’s sentencing is set for Nov. 17.

“The prosecutor’s recommendation supports the proposition that the Government remains willfully delusional about the role in the events of January 6 of a young, gentle man with zero criminal history and long standing mental health vulnerabilities. It is shameful,” his attorney, Albert Watkins, told NBC News early Wednesday.

Read more at NBC News

