Qatar has suspended its work as a mediator in ceasefire and hostage release talks between Israel and Hamas, officials say.

The country said it would resume its work when Hamas and Israel “show their willingness” to negotiate.

It comes after senior US officials reportedly said Washington would no longer accept the presence of Hamas representatives in Qatar, accusing the Palestinian group of rejecting fresh proposals for an end to the war in Gaza.

