Raids Net Eight ISIS Members in Syria as U.S. and Partners Ramp Up Operations

U.S.-backed forces in Syria captured eight Islamic State group fighters and affiliates, along with weapons, documents and military equipment, during a large-scale operation alongside American special operations troops last week, the military said Thursday.

The coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces have stepped up efforts to stop a potential ISIS resurgence in the country’s northeastern provinces of Deir al-Zour and Hassakeh, conducting “multiple raids each week,” Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement.

The news came as U.S. Central Command warned that ISIS “remains cohesive,” with a war chest of hundreds of millions of dollars available to it, following the October killing of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Read more at Stars and Stripes

