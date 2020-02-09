A U.S. Air Force aerial porter assigned to the 746th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron loads cargo into a C-130 Hercules in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Snider)

Raids Net Eight ISIS Members in Syria as U.S. and Partners Ramp Up Operations

U.S.-backed forces in Syria captured eight Islamic State group fighters and affiliates, along with weapons, documents and military equipment, during a large-scale operation alongside American special operations troops last week, the military said Thursday.

The coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces have stepped up efforts to stop a potential ISIS resurgence in the country’s northeastern provinces of Deir al-Zour and Hassakeh, conducting “multiple raids each week,” Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement.

The news came as U.S. Central Command warned that ISIS “remains cohesive,” with a war chest of hundreds of millions of dollars available to it, following the October killing of ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

