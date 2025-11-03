RCMP Investigating Macabre Display of Political Terrorism Threatening Rural Officials

Manitoba RCMP say they are investigating a disturbing display depicting threats toward elected municipal officials outside a home in the Rural Municipality of Taché after receiving a pair of complaints earlier this week.

The display, located on a Ste-Genevieve property on Municipal Road 41E, about 45 minutes southeast of Winnipeg, showed five life-sized dolls hanging by their necks from nooses on a makeshift gallows. Four of the dolls had different municipal ward numbers painted on, including wards two, four, five and six.

One doll hanging from the centre was dressed in a red cap, crown and wore a dollar-sign necklace.

