Rep. King: Threat of N.Y. Terrorist Attack Remains Strong

The threat of a terrorist attack in the metropolitan area remains strong, with about two dozen serious plots thwarted over the past 15 years, officials said Friday at an anti-terrorism symposium.

Rep. Peter King, the keynote speaker at the event at a Jones Beach State Park restaurant, said that nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks, “The threat is still there today. In many ways the threat is worse.”

“It is a time like this when our guard in some ways is down that they can attack and turn the world upside down,” King (R-Seaford) said. “We in New York City and Nassau and Suffolk counties are the No. 1 terrorist target in the world.”

Read more at Newsday

(Visited 5 times, 2 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top