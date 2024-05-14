60.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Counterterrorism

Repatriated NYC Woman Charged With Completing ISIS Terror Training in Syria

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Salman is alleged to have flown to Turkey with family members in October 2016 before connecting with the terror group in Syria. US. Eastern District.
Salman is alleged to have flown to Turkey with family members in October 2016 before connecting with the terror group in Syria. (Photo: US. Eastern District.)

A US-born woman whose family was just repatriated from Syria is accused of completing ISIS training — including how to fire an AK-47 assault rifle — when she was just 18, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Halima Salman, now 25, was arrested Tuesday at JFK Airport in Queens after she and her family were repatriated as part of an extensive State Department effort to bring back American citizens held in Kurdish-run Syrian detention centers.

Salman, also identified in a criminal complaint as Umm al-Khattab al-Muhajir, has been charged with knowingly receiving military-type training from ISIS, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

Read the rest of the story at The New York Post.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Congressman: U.S. Needs Counterterrorism Partners in Central Asia
Next article
U.S. Repatriates 11 U.S. Citizens From Northeast Syria
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals