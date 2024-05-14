A US-born woman whose family was just repatriated from Syria is accused of completing ISIS training — including how to fire an AK-47 assault rifle — when she was just 18, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Halima Salman, now 25, was arrested Tuesday at JFK Airport in Queens after she and her family were repatriated as part of an extensive State Department effort to bring back American citizens held in Kurdish-run Syrian detention centers.

Salman, also identified in a criminal complaint as Umm al-Khattab al-Muhajir, has been charged with knowingly receiving military-type training from ISIS, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

