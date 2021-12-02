Revocation of the Terrorist Designations of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and Additional Terrorist Designations

The Department of State is revoking the designations of the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. We are also announcing the designation of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia, as FTOs pursuant to Section 2019 of the INA and as SDGTs under E.O. 13224, as amended. We are also designating the respective leaders of those organizations, Luciano Marin Arango, Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, Henry Castellanos Garzon, Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, Miguel Santanilla Botache, and Euclides Espana Caicedo, as SDGTs under E.O. 13224, as amended.

Following a 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian government, the FARC formally dissolved and disarmed. It no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activity or has the capability or intent to do so.

The decision to revoke the designation does not change the posture with regards to any charges or potential charges in the United States against former leaders of the FARC, including for narcotrafficking, nor does it remove the stain of the decision by Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction of Peace, which found their actions to be crimes against humanity. However, it will facilitate the ability of the United States to better support implementation of the 2016 accord, including by working with demobilized combatants.

The designation of FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia is directed at those who refused to demobilize and those who are engaged in terrorist activity. In August 2019, former FARC commanders, including Luciano Marin Arango, alias Ivan Marquez, created Segunda Marquetalia after abandoning the 2016 Peace Accord. Since then, Segunda Marquetalia has engaged in terrorist activity and is responsible for the killings of former FARC members and community leaders. Segunda Marquetalia has also engaged in mass destruction, assassination, hostage-taking, including the kidnapping and holding for ransom of government employees. Segunda Marquetalia is also responsible for the attempted killings of political leaders.

Luciano Marin Arango, alias Ivan Marquez , is the founder and overall leader of Segunda Marquetalia.

, is the founder and overall leader of Segunda Marquetalia. Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, alias El Paisa , is a senior commander in Segunda Marquetalia and serves as the group’s military commander.

, is a senior commander in Segunda Marquetalia and serves as the group’s military commander. Henry Castellanos Garzon, alias Romana, is a senior leader in Segunda Marquetalia with military operations responsibilities.

Using the moniker of the former FARC and led by Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, alias Ivan Mordisco, and Miguel Santanilla Botache, alias Gentil Duarte, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP) is responsible for the vast majority of the armed attacks attributed to FARC dissident elements since 2019. FARC-EP has also been responsible for the killing of political candidates and former FARC members, and the kidnapping of a political operative.

Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, alias Ivan Mordisco , is the commander and overall leader of FARC-EP.

, is the commander and overall leader of FARC-EP. Miguel Santanilla Botache, alias Gentil Duarte , is a commander in FARC-EP and deputy to Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez.

, is a commander in FARC-EP and deputy to Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez. Euclides Espana Caicedo, alias Jhon Fredey Henao Munoz, alias Jhonier, is the most senior commander of multiple units of the FARC-EP organization in important territorial areas.

As a result of our actions today, among other consequences, all property and interests in property of these groups and individuals must be blocked and reported to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the persons designated today may themselves be exposed to designation. Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for the persons designated today could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through account sanctions. Additionally, it is a crime to knowingly provide material support or resources to Segunda Marquetalia and FARC-EP, or to attempt or conspire to do so.

