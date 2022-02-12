Reward Offered for Information on ISIS-K Leader Sanaullah Ghafari and Kabul Airport Attack

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, and for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of those responsible for the August 26, 2021, terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

In June 2020, Sanaullah Ghafari was appointed by the ISIS core to lead ISIS-K. Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations. On November 22, 2021, the Department of State designated Ghafari as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended.

On August 26, 2021, terrorists launched a suicide bombing against the airport as the United States and other governments conducted a large-scale evacuation of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the country. At least 185 people were killed in the attack, including 13 U.S. service members supporting evacuation operations. More than 150 people, including 18 U.S. service members, were wounded. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack.

On September 29, 2015, the U.S. government designated ISIS-K as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), and on January 14, 2016, the Department of State designated it a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net. We encourage anyone with information on past or planned attacks against U.S. persons or property in Afghanistan to text Rewards for Justice via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid more than $200 million to more than 100 people across the globe who provided actionable information that helped prevent terrorism, bring terrorist leaders to justice, and resolve threats to U.S. national security.

