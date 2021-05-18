Rewards for Justice: Reward Offer for Information on Kidnapping of Cydney Mizell

The U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are advertising a reward of up to $5 million for information concerning the kidnapping of Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker who went missing in Afghanistan in 2008.

This RFJ reward offer is for information leading to the location, recovery and return of Ms. Mizell.

On January 26, 2008, Mizell was abducted along with her driver, Muhammad Hadi, by unidentified gunmen in the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Mizell and her driver were likely killed by her captors in 2008. She is believed to have been buried in Kandahar or the surrounding area.

At the time of her disappearance, she taught English at Kandahar University and embroidery at a school for girls, and she helped Afghan women develop projects to generate income for their families. She had lived in Kandahar for three years and spoke fluent Pashto.

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net. Anyone with information on this kidnapping should text RFJ via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1 202 702 7843. Individuals may also submit information to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, or to the U.S. Embassy Kabul Regional Security Officer by telephone at +93 070 010 8600. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

The Rewards for Justice Program is an effective law enforcement tool and is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $200 million to more than 100 people who provided actionable information that helped bring terrorists to justice or prevented acts of international terrorism worldwide.

