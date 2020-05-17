‘Risk of a Mass Breakout’ at ISIS Prison Camps in Syria: Report

There remains the “high impact risk of a mass breakout” of Islamic State prisoners from detention camps in Syria, according to a new U.S. government report.

Published on Wednesday, the quarterly Inspector General report — covering January through March of this year — provided Congress an update on the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria using information from the Defense Department, State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

More than a year after the U.S.-led coalition and its partners liberated the final territory of the so-called ISIS caliphate in Syria, the coalition said that the ISIS prisoners pose “one of the most significant risks to the success of the (defeat-ISIS) mission.”

