A judge has ruled that Romeo Langhorne, the Roanoke man accused of trying to help ISIS, is competent to stand trial.

Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 30, was arrested in Roanoke on Nov. 15, 2019, pursuant to a criminal complaint.

He has been a follower of ISIS since 2014 and has recently publicly reaffirmed his support for the terrorist organization, investigators say.

Read more at WSLS

(Visited 13 times, 1 visits today)