Rochester Doctor Charged with Supporting Terrorism to Plead Insanity

A Rochester doctor charged with trying to assist the terror group ISIS is going to plead insanity at his trial.

Muhammad Masood was arrested in March 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Federal investigators say Masood was planning to fly to Los Angeles and meet with someone there who he believed would help him get on a cargo ship that would take him to territory controlled by ISIS.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says between January and March, Masood made statements pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham, also known as ISIS, and expressing a desire to travel to Syria to fight for the terror group.

Read more at KIMT3 News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)