Rocket Attack on Gas Field in Kurdish Region Could Be ‘Warning’ from Militias

The assault against Khor Mor gas field was the latest in a series of attacks against oil infrastructure in the Kurdish region since April.

By Homeland Security Today

The rocket that targeted a major gasfield in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Wednesday was another warning shot from Iran-linked groups to Kurds over ambitions to export gas to the international market, officials and analysts told The National.

The assault against Khor Mor gas field was the latest in a series of attacks against oil infrastructure in the Kurdish region since April.

Local officials said Katyusha rockets were fired, a catch-all term that usually refers to highly inaccurate 107mm rockets made by Iranian or Chinese defence companies.

Read more at The National

