Counterterrorism

Rubio: FBI Director ‘Confirmed To Me’ A Trafficking Network Exists That Smuggles ISIS-Linked People Into U.S.

White House statement offers deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Senator Marco Rubio at a Senate Intel Hearing on March 11, 2024

Sen. Marco Rubio said over the weekend that FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed to him that a trafficking network exists that smuggles illegal aliens into the U.S. who have ties to ISIS.

Rubio made the remarks during a Sunday interview on ABC News’ “This Week” while discussing ISIS-K’s devastating terrorist attack in Moscow late last week, which killed well over a hundred people.

“ISIS-K, ISIS-Khorasan, is largely the Afghan-wing of ISIS,” Rubio said. “It’s reconstituted itself as we warned would happen when we had this disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. One of the reasons why we didn’t want to withdraw precipitously is because you gave them operating space to reorganize themselves and plan externally. And since that time, they’ve attacked inside of Afghanistan.”

Read the rest of the story at The Daily Wire, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

