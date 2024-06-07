As the terrorism prosecution against Russian national Murat Kurashev progressed from 2021 indictment through his 2024 sentencing, no government press release or media report mentioned the one fact that would resonate with an American public anxious about the historic mass migration border crisis that raged outside the Sacramento courtroom.

It was that Kurashev, a 37-year-old father of three who hailed from the Russian Federation’s terrorism-addled Kabardino-Balkaria region region next door to Chechnya, got into the United States by illegally crossing the Southwest Border from Mexico with his wife and young children.

The Kurashev terrorism case — he wired money to Syria for guns and battle motorcycles but also posed a credible attack threat himself — marks the worst fears of an open border.

