A man who wanted to become a rapper has denied buying an 18-inch (46cm) sword for a terror attack, saying he had only wanted to be “famous”.

Sahayb Abu, 27, from Dagenham, admits buying the sword, as well as a knife, a combat vest and balaclavas but denies they were for a terror attack.

His brother Muhamed Abu, 32, from Norwood, south London, is also on trial at the Old Bailey.

