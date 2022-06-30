68.1 F
Salah Abdeslam Sentenced to Life in Prison as Paris Attacks Trial Winds Up

By Homeland Security Today

Judges handed down verdicts on Wednesday to 20 men accused over the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead, wrapping up the biggest trial in modern French history. 

Salah Abdeslam, the lone survivor of a 10-man jihadist unit that brought terror to the French capital, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history.

Following a marathon trial that lasted over nine months, the special court also convicted 19 other men for their involvement in the assault claimed by the Islamic State group.

Read the full story at France 24

