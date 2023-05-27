San Antonio Man Found Guilty of Funneling Funds to al-Nusra Front

A federal jury convicted a San Antonio man yesterday for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Imad Eddin Wadi, 66, conspired to funnel funds to members and affiliates of U.S. designated foreign terrorist organizations, including al-Nusrah Front, a Syrian militant organization aligned with Al Qaeda. As part of the conspiracy Wadi communicated with others to secure a wealthy investor to invest funds to support Wadi’s purchase of a business. A percentage of the investment funds and subsequent profits from the investments were to be used to purchase weapons for foreign militants, including members and affiliates of al-Nusrah Front.

Wadi was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to murder and maim in a foreign country; one count of conspiracy to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist groups; and one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to terrorists.

Wadi faces up to life in prison on the murder and maim charge; up to 20 years in prison on the material support to designated foreign terrorist group charge; and up to 15 years in prison on the material support or resources to terrorists charge.

Wadi was taken into federal custody to await sentencing set for August 23, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and FBI Special Agent in Charge, Oliver E. Rich Jr., made the announcement.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark T. Roomberg and William R. Harris are prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department