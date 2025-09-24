spot_img
Secret Service Dismantles Massive Telecom Threat Near UN Headquarters in New York

Covert network with 100,000 SIM cards could have crippled cell towers and jammed 911 calls as world leaders gathered for the UN General Assembly

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Wall of Sim Boxes Confiscated by USSS (Source: U.S. Secret Service)

While close to 150 world leaders prepared to descend on Manhattan for the UN General Assembly, the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) was quietly dismantling a massive hidden telecom network across the New York area — a system investigators say could have crippled cell towers, jammed 911 calls and flooded networks with chaos at the very moment the city was most vulnerable.

The cache, made up of more than 300 SIM servers packed with over 100,000 SIM cards and clustered within 35 miles of the United Nations, represents one of the most sweeping communications threats uncovered on U.S. soil. Investigators warn the system could have blacked out cellular service in a city that relies on it not only for daily life but for emergency response and counterterrorism.

Coming as foreign leaders filled midtown hotels and motorcades clogged Manhattan, officials say the takedown highlights a new frontier of risk: plots aimed at the invisible infrastructure that keeps a modern city connected.

The operation had the capability of sending up to 30 million text messages a minute, USSS Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool said.

Read the full story at The Associated Press.

