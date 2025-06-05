Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken custody of Boulder, Colorado alleged terror attack perpetrator Mohamed Sabry Farag Soliman’s wife and five dependents. ICE is processing Soliman’s family members for removal proceedings from the U.S.

“DHS and ICE have taken the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody. This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it. I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served.”

ICE detained the following individuals and is processing them for removal:

Hayam Salah Alsaid Ahmed Elgamal, a 41-year-old Egyptian citizen and wife of Soliman.

Two minor sons and three minor daughters, all of whom are Egyptian citizens and children of Soliman.

Soliman, his wife, and five children first came to the U.S. on August 27, 2022. They were granted entry until February 26, 2023. On September 29, 2022, Soliman filed for asylum, listing his wife and five children as dependents, in Denver, Colorado.

