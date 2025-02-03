31.7 F
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Statement on U.S. Africa Command ISIS Strikes in Somalia

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 conducts routine flight operations from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, February 1, 2025. (Photo : U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs / U.S. Navy)

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth statement on U.S. Africa Command strikes in Somalia.

At President Trump’s direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, we authorize U.S. Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis mountains.

Our initial assessment is that multiple operatives were killed in the airstrikes and no civilians were harmed. This action further degrades ISIS’s ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership.

The original announcement can be found here.

