Security Alert Issued for U.S. Citizens in Tanzania

The State Department issued a security alert for U.S. citizens in Tanzania due to the risk of extremist violence in the Mtwara Region in the southern part of the country.

There have been reports of violence in Mtwara Region in southern Tanzania. Increased activity by extremists along the southern border has led to attacks against both government and civilian targets.

U.S. citizens are advised to:

  • Reconsider travel to Mtwara Region.
  • Exercise extreme caution if traveling in Mtwara Region.
  • Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.
  • Keep a low profile.
  • Visit our website for Travel to High-Risk Areas.
  • U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations.  Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

