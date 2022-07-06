Security Director: Suspect in July 4 Highland Park Shooting Was ‘Sizing Up’ Synagogue

The suspect in the deadly Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, paid an alarming visit to the city’s Chabad synagogue during Passover, said the congregation’s volunteer security director.

“He was definitely sizing up the synagogue,” Martin Blumenthal said Tuesday in an interview.

Robert E. Crimo III, whom police apprehended Monday evening and have described as both a “suspect” and “person of interest” in the shooting, showed up at Central Avenue Synagogue on the last day of Passover this year.

He stood out from the typical Chabad visitor.

