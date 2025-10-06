Self Proclaimed Satanist Convicted of Terrorism Offences After Questioning at London Airport

A UK man caught with extreme right-wing material after his phone was seized during a schedule 7 stop at a London airport has been convicted of terrorism offences.

Declan George-Candiani, (09.09.99) 26, of Streatham, was stopped at Stansted Airport by counter-terrorism police on 13 August 2024.

After the contents of his phone were analysed, he was arrested and a search of his home was carried out, in which an iPad was seized.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command found documents likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism. These included guides on how to commit ‘lone wolf’ attacks.

During police interviews, George-Candiani said he started to access the material after he developed an interest in an extreme-right wing group advocating “traditional Satanism”.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, 3 October, he was convicted of two counts of collection of material likely to be of use to a terrorist under 58(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000. The jury found him not guilty of two further counts of the same offence.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This is another example of why the schedule 7 stop power in the Terrorism Act legislation is so important in identifying and prosecuting potential terrorists.

“In this case, analysis of digital devices revealed downloads of some of the most horrific material promoted by extreme right-wing terrorist groups, as well as extremely dangerous material about carrying out attacks and other acts of extreme violence.”

In police interview, George-Candiani claimed he had a “possessed mindset” and said he had made a “pact with the devil” to be a “minion”.

He claimed he developed an “unhealthy obsession” with the ideology and it “overpowered” him in a way he “couldn’t control.”

However, it was the prosecution case that Candiani had an interest in extreme right-wing ideology, and intentionally accessed and downloaded extreme right-wing material.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey 28 November.

Commander Murphy added: “We know that the public, and particularly those in the Jewish community, will be concerned following the terrible attack in Manchester. There will be an increased police presence across London over the coming days to support and reassure all our communities affected and keep them safe.

“As ever, I would ask the public to be alert, but not alarmed, and for them to remain vigilant and report anything that doesn’t look or feel right to the police.”

The original announcement can be found here.