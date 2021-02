The Senate on Friday approved legislation to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who became a national hero for his actions defending the Senate during the siege of the Capitol on January 6.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid tribute on the Senate floor to Goodman Friday evening and announced that he would ask the Senate to pass legislation to award him the honor. It passed by unanimous consent.

“In the weeks after the attack on January the sixth, the world learned about the incredible bravery of Officer Goodman on that fateful day,” Schumer said. Senators stood to applaud Goodman, who was in the chamber as Schumer spoke.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)