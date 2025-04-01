46.3 F
Senator Steve Daines Announces Bill to Prevent Potential Terrorists from Entering the U.S.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Official Portrait of U.S. Senator Steve Daines

U.S. Senator Steve Daines has announced the introduction of a bill to prevent potential terrorists from entering the United States by making non-U.S. nationals who hold passports issued by the Palestinian Authority ineligible to enter the United States, according to a news release on March 28.

The “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission (GAZA) Act” would make non-U.S. nationals who hold passports issued by the Palestinian Authority ineligible for admission to the United States. It would also make these individuals ineligible to receive admission via parole, visa, or any other documentation, and ineligible to receive any other immigration benefits.

“Under Joe Biden, record numbers of individuals from the FBI terror watch list were crossing our border. Thankfully under the leadership of President Trump, real change is happening at the border, and we’re just getting started. In no world should potential terrorists be able to get away with exploiting our immigration system, and my bill will crack down on their entry and keep our communities safe,” said Daines.

- Advertisement -

