Senators Vow to Ban Pro-Hamas Migrants From Entering U.S. With Bipartisan Push

Two senators from both sides of the aisle are introducing legislation, opposed by members of the “Squad,” to explicitly ban any immigrants tied to Hamas or involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel from entering the United States amid continued concerns about terrorists entering the U.S.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., are introducing the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, which aims to prevent any immigrant tied to Hamas from entering the U.S.

While terrorist activities and ties are more broadly a bar to admissibility into the U.S. under U.S. immigration law, the bill would explicitly add a ban to representatives, officers, members or spokespersons of Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Hamas, and anyone involved in the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.

