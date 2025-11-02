Senior Al-Qaeda and TTP Leader Killed in Pakistan Military Operation

In a significant counterterrorism breakthrough, Pakistan’s military confirmed the elimination of Mufti Muzahim, a senior Al-Qaeda member and deputy leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), during an intelligence-based operation near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Operation Details

Mufti Muzahim, also known as Qari Amjad (real name: Amjad Ali), was killed alongside TTP commander and close Muzahim aide Qari Yasir and two other militants in an ambush conducted by Pakistani forces in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the night of October 28-29, 2025.

According to intelligence reports, Muzahim and Yasir had attended an event at the TTP’s Darul Hujra Wal Jihad madrassa in Asmar district, Kunar Province, Afghanistan, on October 27. After departing the facility, they were tracked as they crossed the border into Pakistan’s Bajaur region, en route to Dir district, where they were intercepted.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that forces detected the group’s infiltration attempt late Wednesday night and “effectively engaged and thwarted” the militants’ border crossing.

Strategic Global Significance

The elimination of Mufti Muzahim represents a critical win for both U.S. homeland security and international counterterrorism efforts. U.S. security analyst Sarah Adams emphasized that Muzahim was “a key architect behind Al-Qaeda’s operational plot against the U.S. homeland, directly overseeing the planning, preparation, and deployment of attackers intended for the operation.”

Designated as a global terrorist by the United States in 2022, Muzahim was accused of orchestrating cross-border attacks and terrorist operations. Pakistan had placed a 5 million rupee bounty on his head.

Pak-Afghan relations expert and Co-Founder and Chairman of South Asisa Times Salman Javed described Muzahim as “the ideological architect” of TTP, comparing him to former Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in terms of his influence. Operating an extensive network from Kunar, Afghanistan, Muzahim oversaw TTP’s organizational structure, recruitment operations, and militant formations.

Aftermath and Regional Implications

In an unusual development, Pakistani security forces permitted an open funeral for Muzahim in his ancestral village of Mayar Jandool, Dir district. Hundreds attended the funeral prayers, with condolence gatherings continuing for multiple days, which is a departure from standard protocol following the deaths of senior terrorist commanders.

TTP responded to the killing of the second-in-command to TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud with a statement on social media describing it as a “betrayal,” while Pakistani authorities characterized it as the result of precise intelligence work. TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani confirmed the deaths while disputing Pakistan’s account that Muzahim was killed attempting to cross the border.

The operation comes amid broader regional diplomatic efforts. Following weeks of tense exchanges and backchannel diplomacy, Pakistan and Afghanistan have reportedly reached a relative peace understanding that includes provisions for a ceasefire, joint counterterrorism measures targeting TTP and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance.

A follow-up session to formalize this framework is scheduled for November 6, 2025, in Istanbul, with participation from Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.