Seven ISIS Militants Escape Jail in Syria; Four Are Recaptured

Seven members of Islamic State escaped from a small prison in northeastern Syria on Sunday, but four were recaptured and a search continued for the remaining three, said Syrian state media and an official with the main Kurdish-led U.S.-backed force in the region.

The militants fled from a jail on the edge of the town of Al-Hol, home to a sprawling camp where tens of thousands of ISIS wives, widows and children live, said state news agency SANA and a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mervan Qamishlo. The prison is separate from the camp.

