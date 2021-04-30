Six Arrests in Danish Counterterrorism Operation

Danish police have carried out a counterterrorism arrest and search operation at several addresses in the Aarhus area and in Copenhagen.

In connection with the operation, six people have been arrested, four of them in the Aarhus area and two in Copenhagen. The detainees are men aged 27 to 35 years.

Two of the arrested, a 29-year-old man from the Aarhus area and a 30-year-old man residing in Copenhagen, are charged with violating section 114 c, subsection 1 of the Criminal Code. 3, by traveling to Syria in the summer of 2014, where they were recruited by the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). The 29-year-old is also accused of having tried to travel into Syria in the spring of 2015 with a view to being recruited to IS again.

Five of the detainees, including the 29-year-old man, are charged with financing terrorism, cf. section 114 b, no. 1 of the Criminal Code. The 29-year-old man is charged with sending money to IS between 2013 and 2017. It is the police’s assessment that he has used the four other accused in the case as intermediaries who, at his request, have transferred money to persons associated with IS.

Read more at Politi (Danish Police)

