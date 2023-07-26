Six Convicted Over 2016 Brussels Bombings That Targeted Transportation

A Belgian court convicted six men of murder and two others of terrorism charges on Tuesday after the country’s largest ever trial involving the 2016 Islamist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people.

The six, of 10 facing charges, were found guilty of murder and attempted murder in a terrorist context for their part in the twin bombings at Brussels airport and third bomb on the city’s metro on March 22, 2016.

They and two others were also convicted of participating in the activities of a terrorism organization. Two men were acquitted.

