Somali, U.S. Forces Engage Insurgents in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted a collective self-defense strike against al-Shabaab terrorists who engaged U.S. partner forces, Somali National Army Danab, and Jubaland Security Force, near Kobon, Somalia, Apr. 9.

The command also conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Jamaame, Somalia, Apr. 10.

Somali security forces continue to lead operations alongside African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces to increase security and seize ground from al-Shabaab.

“Our assistance continues to build on the gains our partners are making,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos, deputy director of operations, U.S. Africa Command. “The SNA and African partners on the ground keep hitting al-Shabaab hard, and it’s having an effect on the al-Shabaab terror network.”

The command’s initial assessment concluded the Apr. 9 airstrike killed ten (10) terrorists and that the Apr. 10 airstrike killed one (1) terrorist.

U.S. Africa Command currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of these airstrikes.

Read more at AFRICOM

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)