Spanish Police Arrest Man for Dissemination of Terrorist Propaganda

On June 3, Europol supported the Spanish National Police (Policía Nacional) in arresting a man in Madrid on suspicion of radicalization and for dissemination of jihadist terrorist propaganda via the internet.

The individual’s constant activity on social media where he glorified the so-called Islamic State (IS) attacks attracted the attention of investigators. Whilst under surveillance, he showed a high level of radicalization in his closed circle, and demonstrated a full adherence to the postulates of terrorist groups, fully justifying their violent actions.

The suspect, of Moroccan origin and resident in Spain, used his computer skills to anonymously access radical jihadist content and communicate directly with foreign fighters in Syria.

During the action day, an expert from Europol’s European Counter Terrorism Centre were deployed to Madrid  to provide on-the-spot support. This enabled real-time information exchange, and cross-checks of the data gathered against Europol’s databases.

Read more at Europol

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X
X