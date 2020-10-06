Spanish Police Arrest Suspected Islamic State Supporter in Madrid

On October 2, the Spanish Guardia Civil announced the arrest in Madrid of an Algerian national suspected of supporting the so-called Islamic State. The National Court (Audiencia Nacional) in collaboration with Europol coordinated the operation.

The suspect was found in possession of explosive and weapon manuals. The investigation concentrated on the individual’s extensive internet activity and affiliation links with the terrorist organization, as well as his strong interest in weapons and fighting techniques.

Law enforcement were also concerned about the suspect’s experience in document forgery, which may have facilitated his and others’ international travel.

The investigation continues as police analyze the digital material found in the suspect’s possession.

Read the announcement at Guardia Civil (in Spanish)

