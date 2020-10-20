Spanish Police Dismantle Terrorist Organization Focused on Recruiting Women

Spanish police have arrested two individuals for their alleged link to a terrorist organization and on suspicion of recruiting and indoctrinating for the purpose of jihadist terrorism. During an action day on October 16, supported by Europol, Spanish police raided the homes of the suspects in the cities of Melilla and Mogán in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Law enforcement seized multiple mobile and electronic devices.

The terrorist group shared al-Qaeda ideology and aimed to impose an Islamic caliphate through violent jihad. The terrorist organization existed and operated as an autonomous structure. The arrested suspects recruited women to expand the terrorist network. These women were then indoctrinated to join the terrorist organization and become recruiters themselves. The group established polygamous marriages as a way to support its ambition of expanding its members and generating a future generation of terrorists.

During the action day, experts from Europol’s European Counter Terrorism Centre (ECTC) were deployed to provide on-the-spot support. This enabled real-time information exchange and analysis.

Read the announcement at Europol

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)