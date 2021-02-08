State Department Condemns Group It Removed from Terrorist List

Two days after removing a terrorist designation for the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the Biden administration criticized the militant group for its continued attacks in Saudi Araba and in Yemen.

A statement from the U.S. State Department Sunday called on the Houthis to “immediately cease attacks impacting civilian areas inside Saudi Arabia and to halt any new military offensives inside Yemen.” State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. remains “deeply troubled” by the group’s actions, and that President Biden has endorsed a negotiated settlement to the war in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Reuters reports that the Saudi-led military coalition intercepted and destroyed four armed drones heading to southern Saudi Arabia early Sunday. A spokesman for the coalition said those drones were launched by Houthis.

