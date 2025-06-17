spot_img
State Department Elevates Travel Advisory for Israel to “Do Not Travel,” Highest Level

The State Department on Monday raised its travel advisory for Israel to Level 4, the highest level, and warned U.S. citizens not to travel to the country due to “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.”

The escalated warning from the State Department comes on the fourth day of attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran, which has launched retaliatory strikes against Israel after its sweeping attacks targeting military and nuclear infrastructure late last week. Tehran said at least 224 people have been killed in the assault since last Friday. At least 24 people in Israel have died in Iranian ballistic missile launches that have managed to make it through Israeli air defenses, Israel’s military said.

“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” the State Department said in its travel advisory.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

