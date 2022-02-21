State Dept. Warns About Potential for Attacks in Public Areas of Russian Cities

U.S. Mission Russia warned Americans on Sunday about the potential for attacks in major Russian cities.

According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine.

Actions to Take:

Monitor local and international media for updates.

Avoid crowds.

Notify friends and family of your safety.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners.

Review your personal security plans.

Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Russian visa.

Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Read the U.S. Mission Russia alert

On January 23, the Department of State issued an update to the Level 4 Travel Advisory – Do Not Travel – for Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine. For the full text of the updated Travel Advisory, please visit the Department’s country information page for Russia.

Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law.

Due to Russia’s heightened military presence and ongoing military exercises along the border region with Ukraine, U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to the districts of the Russian Federation immediately bordering Ukraine should be aware that the situation along the border is unpredictable and there is heightened tension. Given the on-going volatility of the situation, U.S. citizens are strongly advised against traveling by land from Russia to Ukraine through this region. In addition, there is the potential throughout Russia of harassment towards foreigners, including through regulations targeted specifically against foreigners.

The U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia is already severely limited, particularly in areas far from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow due to Russian government limitations on U.S. staffing and the suspension of consular services at U.S. consulates.

If you decide to travel to Russia:

Read the State Department Travel Advisory