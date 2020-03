A German extremist has confessed to killing two people after a failed attack on a synagogue and expressed regret at being unable to gun down large numbers of Jews, according to a report.

Stephan Balliet is accused of rampaging through the eastern city of Halle, using explosives and firearms assembled with metal tubes and a 3D printer.

Federal prosecutors are said to be on the point of filing two charges of murder and nine of attempted murder.

Read more at The Times

