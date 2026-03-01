Study Challenges Assumptions Linking Poverty and Terrorism

A research article is revisiting one of the most widely cited explanations for terrorism: the idea that poverty and poor economic development are primary drivers of political violence.

In “Rooted in Poverty?: Terrorism, Poor Economic Development, and Social Cleavages,” political scientist James A. Piazza evaluates the long-standing hypothesis that economic hardship — including poverty, inequality, unemployment, inflation, malnutrition, and slow economic growth — serves as a root cause of terrorism.

The study analyzes terrorist incidents and casualties across 96 countries between 1986 and 2002. Using multiple regression models, Piazza assesses the statistical relationship between various economic indicators and terrorism outcomes, while also incorporating political and demographic control variables to account for other potential influences.

The findings challenge conventional assumptions. According to the analysis, none of the measured indicators of economic development — including poverty levels, inequality, or economic growth rates — demonstrated a significant relationship with terrorism. In other words, the data did not support the claim that poorer countries or economically disadvantaged populations are more likely to produce higher levels of terrorist violence.

Instead, the study identifies other factors as statistically significant predictors. These include population size, ethno-religious diversity, increased state repression, and — most notably — the structure of party politics within a country. Piazza concludes that “social cleavage theory,” which focuses on political divisions and identity-based conflicts within societies, provides a more effective framework for understanding patterns of terrorism than theories centered on economic deprivation.

The findings contribute to ongoing debates within national security and counterterrorism policy circles, where economic development programs are often discussed as long-term prevention tools. By questioning the strength of the economic-terrorism link, the study suggests that political structures and identity-based divisions may warrant greater attention in prevention strategies.

The full article is available through Taylor & Francis Online and can be accessed with a paid subscription or through institutions that provide access.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)