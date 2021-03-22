Supreme Court to Consider Reinstating Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Death Sentence

The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a lower court ruling that overturned the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, meaning the confessed killer could once again be sentenced to die by execution.

The Trump administration sought high court review of the case after the First Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the death penalty couldn’t stand because the trial judge failed to ensure jurors were free of bias against Tsarnaev.

He had acknowledged his role in the 2013 terror attack but sought a life sentence.